There’s no panic quite like the panic of being late for a wedding. I was once dropped off for a ceremony in the strangely Scottish medieval enclave of Barga in Tuscany by a taxi driver who had already put me 20 minutes behind schedule, and seemed to have no idea where the church was. Only after he had driven away did I discover the precise location, via the sound of bagpipes emanating from the chapel steps, at the top of a vertiginous climb. I looked up, and up, aand up some more, and legged it in my Paul Smith suit. I was drenched with sweat as I discreetly ducked from behind the bride (already making her way down the aisle) into the back pew.

