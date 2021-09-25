CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes host Akron as another new starter debuts at QB

By Spencer Holbrook
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdfOW_0c7idrWt00
Kyle McCord and Jack Miller will have a chance to step in for C.J. Stroud. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Ohio State-Akron game time, details

Ohio State and Akron will kick off for the ninth time in their history. The Buckeyes are 7-1 against the Zips all-time, with the lone loss coming in 1894, when the Zips were coached by John Heisman and were called Buchtel College.

Ohio State beat Akron 42-0 in the 2011 season-opening game, the last time these two teams met. The Buckeyes are heavily favored to beat the Zips badly this time around, even without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. Kyle McCord or Jack Miller will have a chance to start their first college football game in Stroud’s absence.

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Weather: 63 degrees and mostly sunny/clear
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • The line: Ohio State is a 48.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider
  • Over/under: 66.5 points

Gambling notes, trends

  • Akron is 4-16 against the spread in its last 20 games.
  • Ohio State is 1-7 against the spread in its last seven home games.
  • Ohio State is 6-6 against the spread as a home favorite in Ryan Day’s tenure.
  • Akron is 1-6 against the number in its last seven games played in September.
  • The total has gone over in four of Ohio State’s last five games.

Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems

Ohio State bounced back from its first regular-season game since 2018 with a win over Tulsa last weekend.

Now the No. 10 Buckeyes must continue to build positive momentum as they finish nonconference play and head into league games next week. Next on the schedule: Akron, a MAC program that has struggled to win games for years.

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems is back again to break it all down – from what Ohio State needs to continue improving to how resting starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will impact the Buckeyes this week.

This week’s show features former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, former Ohio State linebacker Zach Boren, former defensive lineman Robert Landers and former tight end Jeff Heuerman, alongside Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward.

This week’s episode is presented by Columbus Worthington Air.

Don’t miss the full episode of Weekend Kickoff at Urban Meyer’s Pint House.

Bold Predictions for Buckeyes in matchup against Akron

The Lettermen Row staff unanimously expects an Ohio State win in its final nonconference game against Akron. And as always, the crew went deeper than the score to make Five Bold Predictions about what will happen on Saturday night in the Horseshoe.

Stick with Lettermen Row for wall-to-wall game-day coverage

Lettermen Row will be on site in the Horseshoe for comprehensive coverage of the latest Ohio State matchup, as the Buckeyes host the Zips in primetime. Follow along on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for experienced Ohio State coverage.

Download Lettermen Row’s free app

Want an easier way to get free premium content from Lettermen Row?

The Lettermen Row app is here! Get all of the Ohio State news, analysis, videos and everything else you’ve come to expect from us in one free, convenient spot. It’s now available in both the App Store and Google Play. Check it out!

The Lettermen Row app can be found for free here:

Sign up for the Scarlet Sunrise newsletter

If you enjoy the Scarlet Sunrise posts, please consider having our newsletter delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Mccord
Person
John Heisman
The Spun

Watch: Scott Frost, Wife Share Moment After Today’s Win

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a much-needed victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska began the season in awful fashion in a crushing loss to Illinois last Saturday. Frost even said it was like he was watching the “same old movie” because of all the Huskers’ mistakes. It goes without saying they needed to beat Fordham on Saturday. They did.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#College Football#Buckeyes#American Football#Buchtel College#Tv Channel#Akron#Ohio State#Mac
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Football Team: Insane trade rumor sees WFT land new QB in three-team deal

We’re only four games into the new campaign, but most fans would agree that the Washington Football Team has major questions to answer next offseason. The most burning predicament of the bunch clearly lies at quarterback. While Taylor Heinicke might be the answer, his limitations are evident and there’s no way to know for certain if he’s the guy at this juncture.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer has message for Jaguars fans after second loss

Urban Meyer has coached just two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he already feels the need to ask fans to not hit the panic button. The Jags turned in another poor performance on Sunday, this time against a Denver Broncos team that is now 2-0 but not expected to be a playoff contender. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead early, Jacksonville managed just six points in the final three quarters en route to a 23-13 loss. Meyer released a message to Jaguars fans through the team after the game and urged them to “hang in there with us.”
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy