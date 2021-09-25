Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes host Akron as another new starter debuts at QB

Kyle McCord and Jack Miller will have a chance to step in for C.J. Stroud. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Ohio State-Akron game time, details

Ohio State and Akron will kick off for the ninth time in their history. The Buckeyes are 7-1 against the Zips all-time, with the lone loss coming in 1894, when the Zips were coached by John Heisman and were called Buchtel College.

Ohio State beat Akron 42-0 in the 2011 season-opening game, the last time these two teams met. The Buckeyes are heavily favored to beat the Zips badly this time around, even without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. Kyle McCord or Jack Miller will have a chance to start their first college football game in Stroud’s absence.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio Weather: 63 degrees and mostly sunny/clear

63 degrees and mostly sunny/clear TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network The line: Ohio State is a 48.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider

Ohio State is a 48.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider Over/under: 66.5 points

Gambling notes, trends

Akron is 4-16 against the spread in its last 20 games.

Ohio State is 1-7 against the spread in its last seven home games.

Ohio State is 6-6 against the spread as a home favorite in Ryan Day’s tenure.

Akron is 1-6 against the number in its last seven games played in September.

The total has gone over in four of Ohio State’s last five games.

Ohio State bounced back from its first regular-season game since 2018 with a win over Tulsa last weekend.

Now the No. 10 Buckeyes must continue to build positive momentum as they finish nonconference play and head into league games next week. Next on the schedule: Akron, a MAC program that has struggled to win games for years.

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems is back again to break it all down – from what Ohio State needs to continue improving to how resting starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will impact the Buckeyes this week.

This week’s show features former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, former Ohio State linebacker Zach Boren, former defensive lineman Robert Landers and former tight end Jeff Heuerman, alongside Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward.

Bold Predictions for Buckeyes in matchup against Akron

The Lettermen Row staff unanimously expects an Ohio State win in its final nonconference game against Akron. And as always, the crew went deeper than the score to make Five Bold Predictions about what will happen on Saturday night in the Horseshoe.

