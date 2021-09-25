CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Green warriors are on a mission to stamp out prosperity as we know it

By Janet Daley
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Maybe this is it. Tumultuous turning points in history are often scarcely noted as they happen because the changes are so incremental and mundane that they do not seem to be much more than little local difficulties. But perhaps we are living through the dying moments of what will one day be seen as a golden age of mass prosperity and individual freedom that is destined to become mythic in the eyes of later generations. What are the tiny steps that might be harbingers of this great collapse of the Age of Affluence with its expectations of self-determination and mobility? Has your energy supplier doubled your charges, or gone bust and handed you over to one of the small number of monopolistic corporations that will now control delivery of the most essential commodity in modern life? Well, you say, that could just be a consequence of global gas shortages. But hasn’t the running down of gas supplies been a deliberate climate policy, without any proper thought being given to how inadequate the alternatives to gas might be? (Windmills are useless when the wind doesn’t blow. Who knew?) Isn’t the Government now preparing to decree, in unprecedented statutory detail, precisely how you will be permitted to access the essential life-sustaining heating and fuel that your household requires? And will this effectively mean that the supply will take so much of your income that your consumption (and hence your lifestyle choices) will have to be sharply reduced? Is the government quite deliberately proposing to make what have become the standards of living that ordinary people expect, so expensive and problematic that they will, once again, become the province of the rich and powerful?

