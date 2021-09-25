CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White, GA

Jack White needs 'struggle' in his life

By Celebretainment
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White gets "scared and confused" if there's no "struggle" in his life. The former White Stripes frontman is passionate about creating "art", and he insisted it was essential for him to set up his Third Man Records company, which as well as a record label, now also includes shops and even a vinyl pressing plant in Detroit.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97rockonline.com

25 Years Ago: Jack and Meg White Get Married

During the band’s heyday, White Stripes shows were renowned for being engrossingly unpredictable. The band never used a set list, opting to choose songs on the fly. Still, there was always one thing you could depend on: at some point during each show, Jack White would introduce the audience to his “big sister” Meg.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Jack White review – an ecstatic rock’n’roll augury

The swan that ‌flew‌ ‌over‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌White’s‌ ‌new‌ ‌blue‌ ‌hair‌ ‌as‌ ‌he‌ ‌brought‌ ‌this ‌two-part‌ ‌secret‌ ‌show‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌close‌ ‌was perhaps an omen that reports‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌death‌ ‌of‌ ‌rock‌’n‌’roll‌ ‌are ‌premature. Especially as White – playing Seven Nation Army at the time – ‌was standing on‌ ‌a‌ ‌balcony‌ ‌high‌ ‌above‌ ‌an‌ ‌ecstatic‌ ‌bottleneck‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌just‌ ‌off‌ ‌Carnaby‌ ‌Street‌ ‌on‌ ‌Saturday‌ ‌night.‌ ‌Naff‌ ‌old‌ ‌Carnaby‌ ‌Street,‌ ‌the‌ ‌place‌ ‌that‌ ‌makes‌ ‌Las‌ ‌Vegas‌ ‌look‌ ‌like‌ ‌Tupelo,‌ ‌may‌ ‌finally‌ ‌have‌ ‌its‌ ‌mojo‌ ‌back.‌ ‌Twenty‌ ‌years‌ ‌since‌ ‌the‌ ‌White‌ ‌Stripes‌ ‌played‌ ‌a famous show at the‌ ‌100‌ ‌Club‌ ‌and‌ ‌reinvigorated‌ ‌the‌ ‌capital’s‌ ‌rock music‌ ‌scene,‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌White’s‌ ‌at‌ ‌it‌ ‌again.‌ ‌
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Architectural Digest

Jack White’s New London Record Store Is an Interactive Ode to His Bold Design Style

Since the inception of Third Man Records in 2001, Jack White’s label has grown to include not just an office and recording studio, but multiple outposts, like a record-pressing plant in Detroit, a live-music venue in Nashville, and record stores in both places. As of this week, a third record store, in London, has officially opened its doors. In all three cities, Third Man is not only a way for White to promote the music he loves and the gospel of vinyl he preaches, but to flex his interior design muscles, which some fans may not know he’s actually been training for years.
HOME & GARDEN
NME

Jack White arrives in London to open new Third Man Records Store

Jack White has arrived in London for the grand opening of his new Third Man Records Store. The shop is the record label’s third physical outlet, with the London space – Third Man’s first outside the US – joining existing buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan. The London store...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jack White
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Stripes#Art#Vinyl Records#The Arts#Man Records#Times
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy