Kate Middleton has shared a rare personal tweet to honour Sabina Nessa

By Mollie Quirk
Cosmopolitan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cambridge has taken to social media to post a rare personal Twitter statement following the tragic death of 28-year-old school teacher Sabina Nessa. Kate Middleton took to Twitter on Friday night (September 24) to write a touching note, "I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets. My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. C."

