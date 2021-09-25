The Debrief with David Drucker — Sept. 25
Senior Political Correspondent David Drucker joins Sarah Westwood for The Debrief: a look at the top stories of the week and what to expect moving forward.
Washington Examiner Videos
Senior Political Correspondent David Drucker joins Sarah Westwood for The Debrief: a look at the top stories of the week and what to expect moving forward.
Washington Examiner Videos
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 0