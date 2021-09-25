Tom Brady is finally heading to Hollywood - where Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams await
Tom Brady has ticked a lot of boxes during his NFL career. Playing in Los Angeles is not one of them. That changes on Sunday. The California-born seven-time Super Bowl champion will pitch his motion picture-worthy epic to Hollywood as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Should all go well, he might just consider booking a return trip for, say, around February, when the Lombardi Trophy comes to town.www.skysports.com
