CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady is finally heading to Hollywood - where Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams await

By Cameron Hogwood
SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady has ticked a lot of boxes during his NFL career. Playing in Los Angeles is not one of them. That changes on Sunday. The California-born seven-time Super Bowl champion will pitch his motion picture-worthy epic to Hollywood as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Should all go well, he might just consider booking a return trip for, say, around February, when the Lombardi Trophy comes to town.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
RamDigest

Matthew Stafford Tied a Rams' Quarterback Franchise Record

Matthew Stafford has taken the hype surrounding the Rams and elevated it to a much greater extent since he arrived in Los Angeles months ago. After three games in a Rams uniform, Stafford has looked every bit of being a potential MVP candidate. He's registered 942 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in games against the Bears, Colts and Buccaneers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

NFL power rankings: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams looking tough to beat

In Detroit, he couldn’t win the big game. In Los Angeles, he’s quarterback of the best team in football. Three weeks into the 2021 season, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are atop the NFL power rankings, and it’s hard to argue there’s a more deserving team. Stafford threw...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford reacts to Rams’ disappointing loss to Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams lost their first game of the 2021 season to their NFC West division rivals Arizona Cardinals, and Matthew Stafford knows he shares part of the blame. Stafford undoubtedly had his worst game of the season so far against the Cardinals, completing just 26 of his 41 passes for 280 yards–though most of it are non-impactful at all. He finished with two touchdowns, but it also came with an interception as the offense struggled and had a hard time getting anything going on the rushing and passing game, especially in the second half.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#The Atlanta Falcons E
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
247Sports

Bucs vs. Rams: Matthew Stafford has 'a ton of respect' for Tom Brady

This weekend features a battle between two of the best veteran quarterbacks in the NFL when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. It will be a heated battle, but there is a lot of respect between Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford. Brady and Stafford have both put...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn’t Know Why: ‘Very Strange’

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro this weekend. Yet when Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he did not have a familiar voice. The 44-year-old quarterback gave his weekly press conference for the media in Tampa, and immediately, his raspy voice was startling to hear. Brady has had some on-and-off rasp over the past couple of months, but Thursday certainly sounded like the sickest he’s been. After answering a few questions, Brady was finally asked about the condition of his throat. “I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy