How To Watch Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

By Mike Hutton
 8 days ago
Notre Dame plays Wisconsin today at Soldier Field in Chicago in the Shamrock Series. Here is how you can watch and listen to the game

Where: Soldier Field; Chicago

When: Noon, EST.

Pregame: ESPN 9 EST, College GameDay (Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard)

Television: Fox (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft -Sideline)

Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

Spread: Wisconsin -6.5 (PointsBet)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister - play-by-play; Ryan Harris - analyst)

SiriusXM: Channel 129

What to know: The Irish (3-0) offense will have to deal with a Wisconsin (1-1) front seven that is allowing just 1.8 yards per rush .... Notre Dame is ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press poll and Wisconsin No. 18 .... Notre Dame’s offensive line has struggled through its first three games, allowing 15 sacks, and the Irish are averaging just 2.9 yards per rush .... On paper, this is a game where the Irish will use the pass to set up the run .... Jack Coan has completed 62 of 99 passes (62.6%) for 828 yards and six touchdowns. He has a bevy of talented receivers to throw it too. They include tight end Michael Mayer (17 catches, 206 yards, three touchdowns), and receivers Avery Davis, Braden Lenzy and Kevin Austin. Davis and Austin each have eight receptions and one TD .... The Badgers will shorten the game; Chez Mellusi, a junior running back, has rushed for 265 yards in the first two games .... Wisconsin is averaging 266 yards per game on the ground .... The off-the-field storyline has centered around Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, who’ll be playing against the team that he led to the 2020 Rose Bowl .... If the Irish offensive line doesn’t play much better than it has all year, it could be a long day.

