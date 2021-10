Two stars collided on Sunday night when the Baltimore Ravens faced the Kansas City Chiefs at home. One of them, Lamar Jackson, emerged as the victor. At least in this matchup. Jackson needed to play a nearly perfect game to beat the Chiefs, and he did. He had us in the first quarter, we’re not going to lie — his two interceptions allowed Kansas City to take the lead. And the Chiefs led for most of the game…up until they didn’t.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO