Mateo Kovacic Make Honest Admission Regarding Previous Manchester City Fixtures Ahead of Premier League Clash

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Mateo Kovacic has cast his eye back on past meetings with Manchester City ahead of their clash this weekend.

The midfielder has enjoyed a strong start to the season, with a goal and three assists in the opening seven games.

He also featured in the Champions League final against City in Porto, coming on as a substitute for Mason Mount towards the end of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnTs5_0c7ibEKe00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

In an interview with the Chelsea website, Kovacic looked back on the previous meetings between the two sides.

He said: "It’s not easy to play against them because they like to have the ball and they are quite fast so you have to be compact and all together."

The Blues have beaten the Cityzens three times in their last three encounters, all of which coming in different competitions.

Today's game will be the first fixture between the two since May's European final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhWsC_0c7ibEKe00
SIPA USA

He added: "Obviously we have great players to play with the ball as well and to match them so we can hurt them.

"City is a great team and they know how to win because for many years now in the Premier League they have performed on an amazing level. We need to match that and then we will have a great chance to win."

City struggled on the opening day of the season in which they lost 1-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur. However, they now find themselves in fifth in the Premier League table, four places behind the current leaders and today's hosts Chelsea.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea slumped to a 0-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. The hosts set up to be defensively solid and it worked for the most part, only to be undone by a cruel deflection early in the second period. It hands Pep Guardiola his first win over Thomas Tuchel in the Germans' time as Chelsea boss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

