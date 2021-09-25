CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Over 1.1 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to South Dakota. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0c7ibBgT00 It has now been 40 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 23, 469,561,625 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country -- equivalent to 143.1% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines.

Each state has developed its own rollout plan, prioritizing different age groups and classes of essential workers. The mix of policies and logistical challenges across the country has led to wide variations across states in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

In South Dakota, 81.4% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents as of September 23, in line with the national average of 82.6% and the 24th smallest share of all states.

The administered doses amount to 106.5% of the state population, lower than the 118.2% national figure and the 22nd smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In South Dakota, 64.3% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 23rd largest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine is being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, and believing they don't need a vaccine.

To determine how states are doing with the vaccine rollout, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered within a state as a percentage of the number of vaccines distributed to that state by the federal government as of September 23. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 23 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on the percentage of adults who probably or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Vaccines distributed from federal gov't Vaccines administered in state Pct. of vaccines administered Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
50 West Virginia 2,954,885 1,537,865 52.0% 85.8% 12,598
49 Alabama 6,589,940 4,441,961 67.4% 90.6% 15,878
48 Idaho 2,169,090 1,538,904 70.9% 86.1% 13,732
47 Mississippi 3,768,235 2,730,863 72.5% 91.8% 16,106
46 Georgia 14,327,025 10,504,413 73.3% 98.9% 14,542
45 Arkansas 3,975,680 2,974,638 74.8% 98.6% 16,133
44 Alaska 1,032,665 775,149 75.1% 106.0% 13,518
43 South Carolina 6,748,995 5,163,049 76.5% 100.3% 16,170
42 Delaware 1,550,285 1,188,342 76.7% 122.0% 13,244
41 Texas 41,381,005 32,007,401 77.3% 110.4% 13,584
40 Oregon 6,657,075 5,173,200 77.7% 122.7% 7,465
39 Louisiana 5,716,600 4,450,410 77.9% 95.7% 15,705
38 North Carolina 14,207,030 11,094,325 78.1% 105.8% 12,878
37 Michigan 13,388,650 10,505,445 78.5% 105.2% 11,228
36 Wyoming 648,605 512,233 79.0% 88.5% 14,868
35 Maryland 9,883,990 7,877,281 79.7% 130.3% 8,640
34 Kansas 3,820,035 3,045,775 79.7% 104.5% 13,708
33 Tennessee 8,456,840 6,755,410 79.9% 98.9% 17,435
32 Missouri 7,762,035 6,204,731 79.9% 101.1% 13,131
31 North Dakota 913,500 731,561 80.1% 96.0% 16,702
30 Hawaii 2,293,370 1,852,930 80.8% 130.9% 5,215
29 Ohio 14,756,015 11,937,353 80.9% 102.1% 11,626
28 Indiana 8,196,950 6,659,955 81.2% 98.9% 13,921
27 South Dakota 1,157,815 942,416 81.4% 106.5% 15,954
26 New Hampshire 2,129,220 1,734,548 81.5% 127.6% 8,503
25 Florida 32,358,725 26,392,751 81.6% 122.9% 16,423
24 Montana 1,310,195 1,074,405 82.0% 100.5% 13,334
23 New Jersey 13,859,525 11,400,181 82.3% 128.3% 12,801
22 Oklahoma 4,948,360 4,080,662 82.5% 103.1% 15,183
21 Iowa 4,137,915 3,416,694 82.6% 108.3% 13,967
20 Arizona 9,778,140 8,119,649 83.0% 111.6% 14,711
19 Pennsylvania 19,061,995 16,014,184 84.0% 125.1% 10,841
18 Washington 11,211,425 9,461,298 84.4% 124.2% 8,287
17 Nevada 3,959,290 3,353,696 84.7% 108.9% 13,426
16 Virginia 12,637,845 10,723,697 84.9% 125.6% 9,879
15 Maine 2,116,660 1,802,929 85.2% 134.1% 6,335
14 Rhode Island 1,691,975 1,444,307 85.4% 136.3% 16,018
13 Kentucky 5,667,585 4,840,983 85.4% 108.4% 14,808
12 Illinois 17,726,765 15,149,254 85.5% 119.6% 12,640
11 Nebraska 2,503,380 2,144,532 85.7% 110.9% 13,497
10 Minnesota 7,688,700 6,588,723 85.7% 116.8% 12,242
9 Utah 3,956,790 3,391,571 85.7% 105.8% 15,462
8 California 57,988,065 50,100,113 86.4% 126.8% 11,713
7 Vermont 1,027,460 891,319 86.7% 142.8% 4,784
6 Colorado 8,082,735 7,086,638 87.7% 123.1% 11,378
5 New York 29,137,115 25,547,966 87.7% 131.3% 12,247
4 Connecticut 5,575,055 4,980,413 89.3% 139.7% 10,832
3 Massachusetts 10,870,010 9,712,378 89.4% 140.9% 11,562
2 Wisconsin 7,300,995 6,711,667 91.9% 115.3% 13,462
1 New Mexico 2,912,585 2,750,095 94.4% 131.2% 11,762

