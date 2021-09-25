Autumn color forecast: What this year’s dry summer means for fall leaf color

As fall arrives and the weather cools, we throw on jackets over T-shirts and slip into sneakers instead of sandals. All around us, trees and shrubs also are changing with the weather.

How they change, and how vivid their show of autumn leaf color will be this year, doesn’t just depend on cool days in September, according to Ed Hedborn, manager of plant records at The Morton Arboretum.

“The intensity of the color depends on weather for the whole growing season,” he said. “Because of drought, this has been a difficult growing season for many trees.”

Every year, in early fall, shortening days and reduced daylight are signals for trees to start getting ready for winter. After a summer of gathering energy from the sun in their green leaves, trees store a reserve of sugar and nutrients in their roots to fuel their growth in early spring. Then deciduous trees discard the leaves they no longer need as they prepare for dormancy, the sleepy state that gets them through the cold and drought of winter.

First, trees stop making chlorophyll, the critical chemical for photosynthesis that also makes the leaves green. The loss of chlorophyll reveals the leaves’ underlying colors, which are mainly due to a yellow pigment called xanthophyll and an orange pigment called carotene — the same pigment that makes carrots orange.

In some tree and shrub species, leaves develop a red pigment called anthocyanin in autumn. Scientists suspect it might be a form of sunscreen. “When there is more red pigment, we tend to see the color as more spectacular,” Hedborn said.

How much pigment is produced depends largely on the weather. “Cool nights and bright, sunny days with ample rain in fall are going to give you the color that really pops,” he said.

There’s no way to know for sure when the leaf color will be at its peak or how bright it will be. “Weather changes from day to day,” Hedborn said. However, long-term conditions, including how much trees have had to struggle throughout the year, have a big impact.

To produce the most vivid color, trees must enter autumn healthy. “Stress shows up in trees, and the biggest source of stress is drought,” he said. “Trees need adequate moisture throughout the growing season to produce vivid color in fall.”

This year, spring was dry in most parts of the Chicago region. In summer, major storms struck some places, but those storms did not always produce deep rainfall. Overall, the region has received below-normal rainfall this year, according to state climatologist Trent Ford. Total precipitation at O’Hare International Airport is already at least 8 inches below normal. As of Sept. 14, this had been the 17th driest year on record in the region.

“Depending on where you are, your trees may have spent the whole summer in severe drought,” Hedborn said. Some areas that got more rain may see better colors, while in others the display may be disappointing.

Drought stress can affect the timing of fall leaf color, as well as its range of hues. “I’ve been seeing washed-out color in sugar maples, and it’s been coming two or three weeks earlier than usual,” he said.

The changing climate is making our weather more volatile and extreme overall, with more periods of drought.

“We can’t control the weather, but we can pay more attention to helping our trees,” Hedborn said. The most important step a homeowner can take, he said, is to water trees and shrubs consistently all season long. “Watering is the best way you can help trees and other plants be beautiful all season and spectacular in fall.”

For tree and plant advice, contact the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum (630-719-2424, mortonarb.org/plant-clinic , or plantclinic@mortonarb.org ). Beth Botts is a staff writer at the Arboretum.