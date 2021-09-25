CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: Over 2.9 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to West Virginia. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0c7iazPe00 It has now been 40 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 23, 469,561,625 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country -- equivalent to 143.1% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines.

Each state has developed its own rollout plan, prioritizing different age groups and classes of essential workers. The mix of policies and logistical challenges across the country has led to wide variations across states in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

In West Virginia, 52.0% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents as of September 23, lower than the national average of 82.6% and the smallest share of all states.

The administered doses amount to 85.8% of the state population, lower than the 118.2% national figure and the smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In West Virginia, 54.7% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 11th smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine is being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, and not trusting the government.

To determine how states are doing with the vaccine rollout, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered within a state as a percentage of the number of vaccines distributed to that state by the federal government as of September 23. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 23 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on the percentage of adults who probably or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Vaccines distributed from federal gov't Vaccines administered in state Pct. of vaccines administered Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
50 West Virginia 2,954,885 1,537,865 52.0% 85.8% 12,598
49 Alabama 6,589,940 4,441,961 67.4% 90.6% 15,878
48 Idaho 2,169,090 1,538,904 70.9% 86.1% 13,732
47 Mississippi 3,768,235 2,730,863 72.5% 91.8% 16,106
46 Georgia 14,327,025 10,504,413 73.3% 98.9% 14,542
45 Arkansas 3,975,680 2,974,638 74.8% 98.6% 16,133
44 Alaska 1,032,665 775,149 75.1% 106.0% 13,518
43 South Carolina 6,748,995 5,163,049 76.5% 100.3% 16,170
42 Delaware 1,550,285 1,188,342 76.7% 122.0% 13,244
41 Texas 41,381,005 32,007,401 77.3% 110.4% 13,584
40 Oregon 6,657,075 5,173,200 77.7% 122.7% 7,465
39 Louisiana 5,716,600 4,450,410 77.9% 95.7% 15,705
38 North Carolina 14,207,030 11,094,325 78.1% 105.8% 12,878
37 Michigan 13,388,650 10,505,445 78.5% 105.2% 11,228
36 Wyoming 648,605 512,233 79.0% 88.5% 14,868
35 Maryland 9,883,990 7,877,281 79.7% 130.3% 8,640
34 Kansas 3,820,035 3,045,775 79.7% 104.5% 13,708
33 Tennessee 8,456,840 6,755,410 79.9% 98.9% 17,435
32 Missouri 7,762,035 6,204,731 79.9% 101.1% 13,131
31 North Dakota 913,500 731,561 80.1% 96.0% 16,702
30 Hawaii 2,293,370 1,852,930 80.8% 130.9% 5,215
29 Ohio 14,756,015 11,937,353 80.9% 102.1% 11,626
28 Indiana 8,196,950 6,659,955 81.2% 98.9% 13,921
27 South Dakota 1,157,815 942,416 81.4% 106.5% 15,954
26 New Hampshire 2,129,220 1,734,548 81.5% 127.6% 8,503
25 Florida 32,358,725 26,392,751 81.6% 122.9% 16,423
24 Montana 1,310,195 1,074,405 82.0% 100.5% 13,334
23 New Jersey 13,859,525 11,400,181 82.3% 128.3% 12,801
22 Oklahoma 4,948,360 4,080,662 82.5% 103.1% 15,183
21 Iowa 4,137,915 3,416,694 82.6% 108.3% 13,967
20 Arizona 9,778,140 8,119,649 83.0% 111.6% 14,711
19 Pennsylvania 19,061,995 16,014,184 84.0% 125.1% 10,841
18 Washington 11,211,425 9,461,298 84.4% 124.2% 8,287
17 Nevada 3,959,290 3,353,696 84.7% 108.9% 13,426
16 Virginia 12,637,845 10,723,697 84.9% 125.6% 9,879
15 Maine 2,116,660 1,802,929 85.2% 134.1% 6,335
14 Rhode Island 1,691,975 1,444,307 85.4% 136.3% 16,018
13 Kentucky 5,667,585 4,840,983 85.4% 108.4% 14,808
12 Illinois 17,726,765 15,149,254 85.5% 119.6% 12,640
11 Nebraska 2,503,380 2,144,532 85.7% 110.9% 13,497
10 Minnesota 7,688,700 6,588,723 85.7% 116.8% 12,242
9 Utah 3,956,790 3,391,571 85.7% 105.8% 15,462
8 California 57,988,065 50,100,113 86.4% 126.8% 11,713
7 Vermont 1,027,460 891,319 86.7% 142.8% 4,784
6 Colorado 8,082,735 7,086,638 87.7% 123.1% 11,378
5 New York 29,137,115 25,547,966 87.7% 131.3% 12,247
4 Connecticut 5,575,055 4,980,413 89.3% 139.7% 10,832
3 Massachusetts 10,870,010 9,712,378 89.4% 140.9% 11,562
2 Wisconsin 7,300,995 6,711,667 91.9% 115.3% 13,462
1 New Mexico 2,912,585 2,750,095 94.4% 131.2% 11,762

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Educated Towns

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
WTKR

Virginia has now given nearly 10,500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 836,140 total cases, 627,843 of which are confirmed and 208,297 are probable. There are 12,312 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,388 being confirmed and 1,924 being probable. The case numbers are up by 8,943, and deaths are up by 70 since Friday, this is three days of data since Virginia does not update data over the weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
cdcgamingreports.com

Editorial: Expand slots parlor options to meet Rhode Island challenge

Having done its best to expand the state’s legalized gaming arena into sports betting, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies dedicated much of Tuesday’s hearing on two longstanding proposals to further bolster established Massachusetts gambling options. The two ideas — allowing table games at the state’s...
GAMBLING
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Rhode Island

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect […]
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
The Groundtruth Project

West Virginia knows how to keep kids out of foster care. But funding for key programs has been in short supply.

Editor’s note: This is Part 3 in a three-part series, investigating West Virginia’s foster care system. Read Part 1 and Part 2. When she was 15 years old, Danielle Gibson and her two younger siblings left their home in Mingo County for their first of four foster homes. Though there were bright spots during the siblings’ years in the foster care system, Gibson says they also were emotionally abused.
KIDS
LSU Reveille

How many doses of LSU's COVID-19 vaccines have been wasted? A surprisingly small amount, health center says

A surprisingly small amount of vaccines have gone to waste under LSU's supervision, the Student Health Center reported. Executive director of the LSU Student Health Center Julie Hupperich said that LSU has discarded only about 8%, or 365 doses, of the vaccines they've received from the government. Of the 30,647 students and employees that submitted proof of receiving the vaccine, only 4,500 received it directly from the university.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Ash Jurberg

The 8 billionaires who live in Michigan

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, eight of them live in Michigan. So let's take a quick look at the lucky billionaires that call Michigan home.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Of Colorado Employee Vaccination Rate Far Below Those Of City Of Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– At the deadline, the City and County of Denver reported that 99% of its workforce was vaccinated against COVID-19. CBS4 checked the State of Colorado figures and found 76% have indicated that they are vaccinated. (credit: Scott Heins/Getty Images) The reason for the big difference in numbers between the City and County of Denver and the State of Colorado is a difference in policies. It was back in January when Gov. Jared Polis received his vaccination. “As governor, I wanted to put my arm where my mouth was and roll up my sleeve and get it. I have the badge to prove...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Says He Won’t Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines For School-Aged Children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHARLESTON (KDKA) – Last week, California became the first state in the country to impose a vaccination mandate for school-aged children once it becomes FDA approval. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said not to expect a mandate in his state. “No chance, no chance,” Gov. Justice said on CBS’s Face The Nation. “I truly believe that the mandates only divide and the only divide is more from the standpoint of mandates. I don’t believe in imposing upon our freedoms over and over. I’m going to still encourage in every way because I truly believe that the more people that we get vaccinated, the less people will die. But at the same time, we still got to stand up for who we are. For crying out loud, we’re Americans.” According to the CDC, just 49.2% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated.
CALIFORNIA, PA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

56K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy