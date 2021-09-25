Cardinals Tie Franchise Record For Longest Winning Streak At 14 With Doubleheader Sweep Of Cubs
CHICAGO - The St. Louis Cardinals made team history by sweeping a doubleheader from their arch-rivals, the Chicago Cubs, on Friday. By winning both ends of the doubleheader, 8-5 in the first game and 12-4 in the second, the Cardinals tied their franchise record for the longest winning streak in the 129-year history of the franchise at 14 games, tying the 1935 team for the record.www.riverbender.com
