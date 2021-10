MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a new area to watch for possible development in the tropics and it is located near the southeastern Bahamas Sunday morning. It is a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers that are associated with a surface trough of low pressure. There is a small chance for this area to come together and gain some development. The upper-level winds that are surrounding the cloudiness are expected to keep the tropical development at a very slow pace through this new week. National Hurricane Center gives disorganized disturbance a 20% chance for tropical formation in the next five days. This trough...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO