‘Satisfactory’ Update 5 experimental branch release announced
Coffee Stain Studios has announced when players will get access to Satisfactory Update 5 on the experimental branch. In a video, Coffee Stain Studios has revealed that Update 5 for Satisfactory will be coming to the experimental branch on October 26. The experimental branch is where updates are released while they may not be entirely stable. The update will stay experimental for roughly a month before it migrates to the main branch of the game.www.nme.com
Comments / 0