Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s been a little bit since we’ve had a noon kickoff to contend with around here. And it kinda jacks my plans up since I’m now preparing lunch for everyone instead of dinner or a mid-afternoon graze-a-thon. Given my preferred method of food preparation, that means by the time you read this, I’ve already been up and going for quite sometime. Hopefully I hit the hay early enough last night to be rested and ready for the relentless attack of Vanderbilt. This early game nonsense does have one thing going for it... enjoying a frosty beverage as the sun comes up does give me that nostalgic feeling for when I used to be in charge of claiming the tailgate spot during my college days.