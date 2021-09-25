CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK IRA: Should Heat have circled back to Avery Bradley?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 8 days ago

Q: The Golden State Warriors have the second highest payroll in the NBA and yet they still were willing to go well into the luxury tax to sign Avery Bradley as their backup point guard, while we’re content to start the season with unproven Gabe Vincent. I don’t understand the Heat’s logic. — Greg, Jacksonville.

A: Shockingly, 34 seasons into this, the Heat still aren’t soliciting the opinions of sports writers on such matters. Whatever. But, yes, I was a fan of last offseason’s addition of Avery Bradley and a supporter during his injury-marred tenure with the Heat. And, yes, I believed, before he agreed to terms Friday with the Warriors, that he could have helped balance this season’s Heat roster. The question is at the expense of what roster spot (playing along with the reality that the Heat are only carrying 14 on the standard roster due to the luxury tax and that Udonis Haslem inherits a spot)? Over Omer Yurtseven? Gabe Vincent? Max Strus? Of those three, I might not have been as hasty with signing Vincent. I believe a proven player such as Bradley, provided he remains healthy, could have been of greater immediate use, especially with Victor Oladipo out. But the Heat also were balancing the youth/veteran equation.

Q: Caleb Martin is going to be a great pick up. — Pipi.

A: Not going to go that far. But I would agree that he was a value pickup. At the cost of a two-way contract, the Heat were able to add an NBA-caliber roster player. It is similar to when the Heat added Derrick Jones Jr. after he was released by the Suns. If Caleb develops into something more, all the better. If not, there still is short-term value.

Q: Did you see Kendrick Perkins does not have Bam Adebayo as a top-five center? — Wes.

A: I didn’t, until now. Um, OK. Probably views him more as a power forward, as do many. That’s where it gets sticky when you attempt such positional delineations. I certainly could see no argument with Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic being ranked ahead, and could appreciate the notion of Rudy Gobert. But Deandre Ayton is somewhat debatable, as if Perk’s fifth choice, Clint Capela. To his credit, Perkins then, in a subsequent tweet, had Bam among this top five power forwards, in an impressive grouping that also included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Domantas Sabonis.

