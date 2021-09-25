CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Clarity Needed on Impact of Production on Environment, Finnish Film Affair Panelists Say

By Will Tizard
 8 days ago
Finnish film productions, which tend to be small-scale, have some of the lowest carbon footprints in Europe, panelists agreed at the Finnish Film Affair industry event on Friday. But production companies still need to do better – and not just those in Finland, said Anne Puolanne, environmental specialist at APFI , the Finnish producers association.

“Finland is kind of the furthest [in limiting its environmental impact] at the moment but we have to aim for systematic change,” Puolanne said.

Among productions filming in Finland at the moment is World War II action movie “Immortal,” from “Rare Exports” director Jalmari Helander (pictured).

Experts from Finnish and European industry organizations took on the issue in Helsinki at a panel dubbed “Beyond Best Practices: What Should the Next Steps Be for a Sustainable Nordic Film Industry?”

The discussion focused on the need for common data and measurement standards for determining the environmental impact of productions, with Puolanne citing several recent studies as good examples, while arguing the need for a clearer picture.

Puolanne identified three main problem areas: The lack of concrete data on how much the audiovisual industry pollutes, the lack of common standards for measurement, and the lack of anyone clearly in charge of keeping data or dealing with the issue.

Production companies need to know the cost versus savings of sustainability practices, she said, a consensus supported by other panelists, including Lauriane Bertrand, policy officer at Creative Europe MEDIA, Mikael Svensson, head of film commission at Southern Sweden Film Commission, and Anni Wessman, head of international at APFI.

The panel also featured video presentations by Marina Blok, head of drama at Dutch national broadcaster NTR, and Ellen Heemskerk, a producer at NTR. These two presented a short history of what started as an upbeat, ambitious program in the Netherlands to limit the carbon footprint of productions a decade ago, The Green Filmmaking Project.

It produced 1,500 green guides and set out a goal of 49% greenhouse gas reductions by 2030, but the plan floundered after a few years, said the NTR team, because of production companies concerns about “money, time, hassle and a lot of communication challenges.”

One problem was the voluntary nature of the program, said Blok and Heemskerk, who said another lesson from their experience is that productions need a dedicated sustainability manager.

Only a handful of studies have looked at the big picture with useful data tools that consider the multiple locations in Europe and beyond, Puolanne said.

One study Puolanne cited has calculated that the annual cost of productions going green in the European Union could exceed a billion euros, with vast numbers of lights made into LEDs and training needed for some 300,000 people. “We need to do this kind of research every year or every other year,” she added.

Puolanne, who founded an organization called NEMA to help Nordic countries implement standardized green measures and practices, also praised the newly announced partnership between APFI and the international organization Albert, which offers systems and training for charting environmental impacts from film and TV production.

Svensson of the Southern Sweden Film Commission said a key issue is whether locations can be minimized – and many agreed that the current system of tax incentives used to draw in production companies from abroad is driving up greenhouse gases by creating huge impacts from traveling film crews.

Bet even local production companies that are dedicated to minimizing impact should consider whether they really need to use as many locations as they currently do in shooting stories, panelists said.

Modifying incentives – or adding some to reward green practices would help, speakers agreed.

“Of course we should have a green tag,” said Svensson. “If you want the money, you should follow the rules.”

When considering what’s currently stopping Nordic countries from doing better on the environment, Svensson said, “We don’t know what to do.”

Training and education are essential steps, he said, which is an area the Albert partnership will help with.

Another issue is that productions in southern Europe may be completely different in their impacts and issues than those in northern Europe or elsewhere.

“We need to challenge our mindset,” said Bertrand.

And when audience members asked how stressed out and exhausted producers on location can be effectively given a new and difficult job in monitoring and minimizing carbon from their footprint, Wessman of APFI agreed the burden should not fall to those on the ground who are already working overtime.

Instead, green practices need to be implemented into the overall plan from the start, saving everyone both time and money – and incentivizing is the way forward, said Puolanne.

Finnish Producers Act to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Local Production

Finnish producers are hailing a new partnership aimed at combatting climate change on projects shooting in the country, says Anni Wessman, head of APFI, the film and TV producers' association in Finland. The initiative, done in concert with the Albert international environmental nonprofit focused on the film and TV sector, will give producers a set of tools and metrics already embraced by 20 countries for measuring everything that factors into a production's carbon footprint. "One of the key points of this initiative is to offer concrete practical tools for productions," Wessman says. "Sustainability policies only make a difference when it's clear that...
‘It’s Idiotic’: Finnish Film Foundation CEO Lasse Saarinen Laments Planned Budget Cuts

The Finnish Film Foundation, which receives its funding through the Ministry of Education and Culture from lottery and pool funds allocated for promoting film art, is facing new budget cuts. Its CEO, Lasse Saarinen, speaks to Variety about his battle to minimize the damage. The cut of 440,000 euros ($515,000) introduced this year might be followed by an additional 1.94 million euros ($2.28 million), making up approximately 8.8% of the foundation's subsidy and operating budget. The changes, suggested by the ministry, might come into play in autumn or winter. "There will be cuts on the 'cultural' side. At first, it was...
‘Bubble,’ ‘Nasrin’s Voice,’ ‘The Great Silence’ Take Top Honors at Finnish Film Affair

The Finnish Film Affair industry event awarded the upcoming feature "Bubble" with top honors for its fiction in progress pitch on Thursday, capping a competition in which six projects presented a wide range of stories, settings and styles. Mainly Finnish productions pitched their films, some seeking international partners, with most hoping for sales, festival and distribution deals. "Bubble," the story of a teenage girl whose life is turned upside down when her mother announces she is divorcing her father to be with her lesbian lover, was described by director Aleksi Salmenperä as a heartwarming dramedy focusing on the challenges facing teens in...
Deadline

Davina McCall To Host C4 Dating Series; WarnerMedia New Regional Hub For Asia; Finnish Film Affair Winners — Global Briefs

WarnerMedia's New Singapore Base WarnerMedia has unveiled its new regional hub for Asia (excluding China and Japan). Officially opened today (September 24, 2021) by Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information, the office signals the full integration of WarnerMedia's business in the region that includes Warner Bros., HBO and Turner brands. It also houses HBO Max, which is expected to launch in its first Asian markets in the near future. The 40,000sq ft office sits across two floors at Solaris in Fusionopolis, the city state's media and tech business park. Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia for India, Southeast Asia and Korea,...
Jalmari Helander
seattlepi.com

Aito Media Founders Launch New Finnish Production Banner Take Two Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

A trio of well-experienced Finnish producers, Eero Hietala, Lasse Koskinen and Ilkka Hynninen, have joined forces to launch Take Two Studios, a production company which will focus on premium drama, documentaries and podcasts. Hietala and Hynninen previously co-founded Aito Media in 2003 and produced more than 1,700 hours of programming...
Variety

Swiss-Funded Productions Gaining International Exposure

Swiss productions and co-productions are on the rise, driven in part by federal and regional funders that offer attractive opportunities for domestic and international filmmakers. Quickly recovering from the impact of the pandemic, the local film industry has gotten off to another strong year with local films and international co-productions. Elie Grappe's Swiss-Ukrainian-French title "Olga" premiered at this year's Directors' Fortnight in Cannes, while unspooling in Locarno were Lorenz Merz's "Soul of a Beast" and Swiss-international co-productions like Stefan Jäger's "Monte Verita" and Laurent Geslin's nature documentary "Lynx." Venice saw such Swiss co-productions as "Ariaferma," by Italian helmer Leonardo Di Costanzo, and...
cineuropa.org

The Finnish Film Affair celebrates its 10th anniversary

The Finnish Film Affair, Finland's biggest industry event and a major international export forum for Finnish and Nordic films, is organised as part of the Helsinki International Film Festival – Love & Anarchy, and is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a hybrid event taking place both in Helsinki and online from 22-24 September. A total of 24 Finnish projects, which are either in development or in production, along with four projects from neighbouring Nordic countries, form this year's selection. Over 50% of the projects have been directed by women or non-binary people, while 29% of the selection comes from debuting directors.
Mercury News

There Is No Greater Satisfaction Than Positively Impacting the Lives of Others, Believes Koko Petkov

The stock market and forex trading can be lucrative sources of revenue. At the same time, they are also very tricky sources of revenue with high risks and a success rate of roughly 5%. This means only about 5% of investors make money by trading. Koko Petkov wants to raise these odds with Koko Trading, the world’s first online training for “safe” trading.
