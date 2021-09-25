CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Firefighters Battle Blaze At Armstrong Co. Assisted Living Facility

 8 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CREEKSIDE (KDKA) — Fire crews were called out early Saturday morning to fight a fire at an assisted living facility in Armstrong County.

The fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. at Brookview Country Manor in Creekside.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It’s unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

CBS Pittsburgh

1 Person Taken To Hospital After 2-Alarm Fire In Sheraden

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHERADEN (KDKA) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a two-alarm fire on Universal Street in Sheraden Saturday evening. Crews were called to that home just after 8 p.m. tonight. (Photo Credit: Jessica Guay/KDKA) Police officers got two elderly people out of that home safely, and one was taken to the hospital to be checked out. “That fire is fully under control right now, and a second home sustained some heat damage but did not fully catch on fire,” Amanda Mueller, the Deputy Public Information Officer of Pittsburgh Public Safety, said. “Right now, everything’s still under investigation.” There are still several streets in the area closed as that investigation continues. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Killed In Crash On I-376 Near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person has died following a crash on the Parkway East near the Squirrel Hill tunnel. The crash happened on the inbound lanes of I-376 around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. UPDATE: Crash on I-376 westbound between Exit 77 – Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74 – Squirrel Hill/Homestead. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) October 2, 2021 The victim was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as 34-year-old Machel Mcintosh, of Somerset. State Police are currently investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Previously Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Byron Harris Jr. Found Safe

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 2-year-old boy has been found safe this morning after being reported missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Byron Harris Jr. was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 3, 2021 Byron Harris Jr. was thought to have been at special risk of harm or injury after last being seen in Braddock Borough on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police had asked for the public’s help in locating the missing 2-year-old boy and, once he had been found, thanked the public for their assistance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Barricaded Inside Hill District Home Dead After Firing At Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The homicide suspect barricaded inside a Hill District home in a six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Friday afternoon is dead, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says. Chief Schubert confirmed to KDKA that the suspect was shot and killed by police. Pittsburgh Public Safety said any officers involved will be placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting, but did not specify how many. KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso Reports: “Negotiators and the SWAT team worked to try to make this a successful outcome, our ultimate goal was to get someone into custody without any harm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Businesses On East Carson Street React As Most Pittsburgh Public Safety’s Traffic Restrictions Lifted

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — East Carson Street is a two-way street on weekend nights for the first time in weeks. Pittsburgh’s South Side seems to be taking a turn in the right direction. “The street seemed to be busier than in prior weekends so happy to see it,” said Mark Albert Barbera, a tattoo artist at Inspire Body Art. Vehicles could only travel one-way on East Carson Street on Friday and Saturday nights for several weeks. This week, Pittsburgh Public Safety pumped the brakes on their traffic restrictions that were put in place to ease congestion, improve pedestrian safety, and cut down...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Lebanon Police K9 Officer Snieper Passes Away

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The Mt. Lebanon Police Department is in mourning after their Snieper, their K9 Officer passed away on Friday. The department shared the news of Officer Snieper’s passing on Facebook, saying that he died of natural causes. (Courtesy: Mt. Lebanon Police Department/Facebook) He was nine years old. Snieper served with the department for seven years alongside his partner, Officer Ben Himan. The department says he had a keen sense of smell and was often used to locate missing people and detect drugs.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Funeral Held For Brian Rowland, Pittsburgh Police Officer Who Died From COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friends and family gathered to pay their final respects to Pittsburgh Police officer Brian Rowland on Saturday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) Last week, Rowland died from COVID-19 at St. Clair Hospital. (Image Provided by Pittsburgh Police) Rowland was a 21-year veteran of the force. He is survived by his wife.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Man Maxwell James Lester

By: KDKA-TV News Staff TIDIOUTE, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police are asking for help finding a 29-year-old missing man Maxwell James Lester, who was last seen last week. (Photo Courtesy Troopers C. Schick, M. McGee/Twitter) He was last seen wearing “a red shirt with black sleeves, darker tan pants and white sneakers” at his residence in Tidioute, Pennsylvania at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, according to state police. He is described as being 5’10 tall, weighing 250 pounds and having brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard. State police say his vehicle has been found near Hickory Creek Wilderness of the National Forest. You can reach out to state police if you know anything about his possible whereabouts.
TIDIOUTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4 Men Facing Charges Connected To “Grandparent Bond Scams” In Allegheny And Westmoreland Counties

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — They’re called “Grandparent Bond Scams” and they’re happening in neighborhoods across America. Usually, they go like this: You get a call from somebody claiming a relative or someone you care deeply about is in jail, and you need to supply bond money to get them out. The person on the other end of the phone says they’re acting as your loved one’s lawyer. The victims are almost always grandparents or older parents. In the past, they would ask you to get a gift card or a money order. However, state police said Roderick Feurtado, Roberto Gutierrez, Robi Feurtado-Castillo, and Tarek...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Men With Guns Arrested After 911 Caller Reports Sighting Near East Liberty Target

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A video sent to KDKA shows Pittsburgh Police officers with their guns drawn in what appears to be an intense exchange with somebody at the Target in East Liberty. According to sources, the encounter happened inside the parking garage of the store on Friday. In the video, you can see a man wearing a black shirt with his hands in the air being held back by another man wearing a white shirt while at least three officers draw their guns. It appears police got their hands on the man in the black shirt before the man in the white shirt takes off. Police are only saying two men were arrested after someone called 911 and reported seeing two men with guns near the Target. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Pittsburgh Police say they located the two men and found two guns. Medics evaluated one of the men. Both were taken into custody, and police have not said what charged will be filed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Penn Avenue Boost Mobile Store

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police have launched an investigation following an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store along Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg. According to police, officers were dispatched to the store around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday following the report of an armed robbery. A store employee told police that an armed Black man entered the stored held the employee at gunpoint, ordering him to give the man cash from the register. (Courtesy: Wilkinsburg Police Department) The man then is said to have fled the store in an unknown direction. Police say the man is described as being 5’9″, with a thin build, and was wearing all black, with a black ball cap and a black backpack. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Grande at the Wilkinsburg Police Department ar 412-244-2950.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police Searching For Driver In Indiana Co. Hit-And-Run Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver in Indiana County. The crash happened along State Route 422 late Wednesday night in White Township. State Police say the man who was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Cheyenne was having issues with his car and pulled over onto the side of the road. Troopers say a pickup truck slammed into the vehicle, destroying the door, and dislocating the shoulder of the driver, The truck allegedly left the scene.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills Man Pleads Guilty To Series Of Armed Robberies From 2014

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A man from Penn Hills pleaded guilty to a series of armed robberies back in 2014. The Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said George Wilson III robbed several businesses including convenience stores at gunpoint. The guilty plea includes four firearms counts. Kaufman also said he even fired at an employee at a store in Ross Township who didn’t open the cash register quickly enough to suit him.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Department Conducting Free COVID-19 Testing In Tarentum

By: KDKA-TV News Staff TARENTUM (KDKA) – On Monday, the Allegheny County Health Department will conduct free COVID-19 testing in Tarentum. The clinic will run from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church on Lock Street. Appointments are not required but registration is available for those who want to reserve a spot. You can learn more on the Allegheny County Health Department’s website at this link.
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

School Van Crashes Into Eat’n Park In Murrysville, 3 Students Injured

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – Three Franklin Regional High School students were injured when their school van crashed into the Eat’n Park in Murrysville on William Penn Highway Thursday. The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Murrysville Police say the van, operated by A.J. Myers & Sons, Inc. transportation company, was transporting five students to Franklin Regional High School when it slammed into the Eat ‘n Park at The Village of Murrysville Shopping Plaza. (Photo Credit: Scott Danka/KDKA) The Superintendent of Franklin Regional School District says three of the five students were taken to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville out of an “abundance of caution.” Forbes Regional...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire And EMS Departments Say Funding From American Rescue Plan Is A Much-Needed Shot In The Arm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County has approved how to spend almost $100 million from American Rescue Plan. For volunteer fire departments, money can move quickly. A truck costs more than $700,000, hoses can be a couple hundred each, and the gear inside can quickly add up to more than $50,000. “Without that money, we struggle to survive,” Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Daniher said. “The last year and a half to two years have been very difficult.” Last year took a toll on many departments because fundraisers were canceled or had to be reduced in size. Equipping a firefighter also costs...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Shot Multiple Times In The Leg Overnight In Mount Washington, Taken To Hospital

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the leg in Mount Washington this morning. Pittsburgh Police first responded to the incident along Bailey Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday. Responders transported the victim to a hospital, and he is in stable condition, according to police. UPDATE: Police arrested Brandon Becher, 21, of Baldwin, PA after a shooting in Mount Washington early Thursday. More ➡️ https://t.co/syhfBBtzNf… pic.twitter.com/dP7yrCEhwj — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 1, 2021 Police say 21-year-old Brandon Becher of Baldwin is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms not to be carried without a license. He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) The investigation is still ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating a vehicle crash and shooting in McKeesport. They say the two are connected. County police say it was just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning when shots were fired at the intersection of Bailie Avenue and Flagler Street in McKeesport. When KDKA arrived, police were checking out an empty lot as well as a playground. Detectives say while investigating, they were notified that a gunshot victim walked to an area hospital. The victim, a man, is currently in critical condition. They say while investigating where the shooting took place, they also learned of a vehicle crash that happened along Versailles Avenue. Detectives say that crash and shooting are connected but haven’t released details. No arrests have been made and Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Seize More Than 1,500 Stamp Bags Of Suspected Fentanyl And Nearly $30,000 In Cash At Home In Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a 29-year-old man from Duquesne was arrested after a drug bust at the Orchard Park Housing Plan. In a release on Friday, police say they served a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of State Street and seized approximately 1,650 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a weapon and ammunition. Officials say they suspected Rashaad Fitzgerald of selling fentanyl out of the residence. He is currently on probation. Appx 1,650 stamped glassine bags of suspected fentanyl (33 bricks), 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a fully loaded and untraceable black 9mm pistol (ghost gun), and an extended magazine were seized as a result of the search. pic.twitter.com/Ghp1TryWNZ — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) October 1, 2021 Fitzgerald has been charged with several narcotics and firearms-related offenses, law enforcement said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
