CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, CA

1 person killed and another seriously injured after a head-on collision on Fiddyment Road; DUI suspected (Roseville, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjVzs_0c7iZt4p00
1 person killed and another seriously injured after a head-on collision on Fiddyment Road; DUI suspected (Roseville, CA)Nationwide Report

On Thursday afternoon, a head-on collision on Fiddyment Road claimed the life of one person and injured another.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place on September 23 on Fiddyment Road, south of Sunset Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. The California Highway Patrol actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, confirmed that a Honda and a semi-truck were involved in the collision.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

1 person killed and another seriously injured after a head-on collision on Fiddyment Road; DUI suspected

September 25, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Roseville, CA
Accidents
Roseville, CA
Traffic
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and injured an intoxicated pedestrian in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Thursday morning, an intoxicated pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a passing car in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place on 1st Avenue and Benton Street in Downtown Kennewick at around 5:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the man was believed to have been drunk when he walked into the road. On arrival, medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Head On Collision#Accident
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke who died after a crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday, authorities identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke, a resident of Roy, who lost her life after crashing her vehicle into a pole in Tacoma. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 8:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Cushman Avenue. On arrival, emergency responders extricated the woman from her vehicle. Reports revealed that Korinn M Siwicke died of multiple blunt force injuries on Monday.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person in west Reno (Reno, NV)

On Wednesday night, one person was killed and another suffered injuries after a two-vehicle accident in west Reno. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at McCarran Boulevard and Plumb Lane at about 10:11 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a Subaru was heading south on McCarran Boulevard when the driver tried either to turn left at Plumb Lane or make a U-Turn.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy