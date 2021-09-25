1 person killed and another seriously injured after a head-on collision on Fiddyment Road; DUI suspected (Roseville, CA)
On Thursday afternoon, a head-on collision on Fiddyment Road claimed the life of one person and injured another.
As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place on September 23 on Fiddyment Road, south of Sunset Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. The California Highway Patrol actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, confirmed that a Honda and a semi-truck were involved in the collision.
September 25, 2021
