CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jack White needs 'struggle' in his life

By Celebretainment
nbcrightnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White gets "scared and confused" if there's no "struggle" in his life. The former White Stripes frontman is passionate about creating "art", and he insisted it was essential for him to set up his Third Man Records company, which as well as a record label, now also includes shops and even a vinyl pressing plant in Detroit.

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
97rockonline.com

25 Years Ago: Jack and Meg White Get Married

During the band’s heyday, White Stripes shows were renowned for being engrossingly unpredictable. The band never used a set list, opting to choose songs on the fly. Still, there was always one thing you could depend on: at some point during each show, Jack White would introduce the audience to his “big sister” Meg.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Jack White review – an ecstatic rock’n’roll augury

The swan that ‌flew‌ ‌over‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌White’s‌ ‌new‌ ‌blue‌ ‌hair‌ ‌as‌ ‌he‌ ‌brought‌ ‌this ‌two-part‌ ‌secret‌ ‌show‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌close‌ ‌was perhaps an omen that reports‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌death‌ ‌of‌ ‌rock‌’n‌’roll‌ ‌are ‌premature. Especially as White – playing Seven Nation Army at the time – ‌was standing on‌ ‌a‌ ‌balcony‌ ‌high‌ ‌above‌ ‌an‌ ‌ecstatic‌ ‌bottleneck‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌just‌ ‌off‌ ‌Carnaby‌ ‌Street‌ ‌on‌ ‌Saturday‌ ‌night.‌ ‌Naff‌ ‌old‌ ‌Carnaby‌ ‌Street,‌ ‌the‌ ‌place‌ ‌that‌ ‌makes‌ ‌Las‌ ‌Vegas‌ ‌look‌ ‌like‌ ‌Tupelo,‌ ‌may‌ ‌finally‌ ‌have‌ ‌its‌ ‌mojo‌ ‌back.‌ ‌Twenty‌ ‌years‌ ‌since‌ ‌the‌ ‌White‌ ‌Stripes‌ ‌played‌ ‌a famous show at the‌ ‌100‌ ‌Club‌ ‌and‌ ‌reinvigorated‌ ‌the‌ ‌capital’s‌ ‌rock music‌ ‌scene,‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌White’s‌ ‌at‌ ‌it‌ ‌again.‌ ‌
ROCK MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch Jack White perform a surprise gig on a London balcony!

Over the weekend Jack White’s Third Man Records opened a new store and live music venue in London’s historic Soho district. White himself was present for the opening and played a mini-concert in the basement of the store. Then a lot more folks were treated to the sight of White moving to the balcony, where he broke out White Stripes tunes like “Hello Operator”, “Icky Thump” and “Seven Nation Army”, as well as songs from his collaborations with The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, plus a few from White’s solo albums.
LONDON, KY
mxdwn.com

Jack White Plays At Grand Opening Of London Record Store, Gives First Performance In Two Years

Last Saturday night, American musician Jack White treated London fans with his first full-length performance in over two years. This performance celebrated the opening of Third Man Records’ new London record store and live venue. Third Man Records is an independent record label that was originally founded by White in 2001. The Soho store represents the label’s third retail space and the first international location.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jack White
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
SFGate

Third Man Goes Global: Inside Jack White's New London Venue

A block away from the bustle of London’s Carnaby Street, a new yellow storefront acts as a portal to Jack White’s vintage Americana. The red tin ceiling, the rows of vinyl and the 1950s recording booth evoke White’s Nashville home. But it’s the glimpse of a classic U.K. telephone box, which is nestled by the door and plays secretive recordings of White’s voice, that reveals Third Man Records is trying out a British accent. The intimate store, dubbed Third Man Records London, opened Saturday and was built out in the former site of a lazaretto, a historical flourish that plays deeply into White’s mythology.
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Jack White’s New London Record Store Is an Interactive Ode to His Bold Design Style

Since the inception of Third Man Records in 2001, Jack White’s label has grown to include not just an office and recording studio, but multiple outposts, like a record-pressing plant in Detroit, a live-music venue in Nashville, and record stores in both places. As of this week, a third record store, in London, has officially opened its doors. In all three cities, Third Man is not only a way for White to promote the music he loves and the gospel of vinyl he preaches, but to flex his interior design muscles, which some fans may not know he’s actually been training for years.
HOME & GARDEN
wirx.com

Watch footage from Jack White's surprise performance at launch of Third Man Records London

Jack White performed a surprise set at the grand opening of his label Third Man Records’ new store in London over the weekend. The show started out at the shop’s intimate, underground Blue Basement venue, and then continued outdoors with White and his two-piece backing band performing from the balcony of a nearby London loft belonging to famed U.K. artist Damien Hirst.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Stripes#Art#Vinyl Records#Central London#Man Records#Times
NME

Jack White arrives in London to open new Third Man Records Store

Jack White has arrived in London for the grand opening of his new Third Man Records Store. The shop is the record label’s third physical outlet, with the London space – Third Man’s first outside the US – joining existing buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan. The London store...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Baring it all and buying a house: Britney Spears is celebrating since Jamie Spears' suspension

Amidst the announcement of Jamie Spears’ removal from Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, the global superstar took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom….and there is nothing more freeing than foregoing pants. On Thursday evening, Brit flaunted her newfound independence, sharing photos of herself completely stripped down. While posing naked, Spears covered...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy