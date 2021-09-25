Funds Provide $100,000 of Support to OASIS – A Haven for Women and Children, in New Jersey. Fair Lawn NJ, Columbia Bank is proud to announce its ongoing support of OASIS – A Haven for Women and Children, located in Paterson, NJ. The mission of the nonprofit is to change lives by breaking the cycle of poverty through compassionate programs designed to feed, clothe, educate, and empower women and children in need. On September 13, at its 33rd Annual Golf Outing, Columbia Bank raised $100,000 to benefit the organization which Columbia Bank has assisted throughout the years. 144 golfers participated in the annual fundraiser which took place at North Jersey Country Club in Wayne, New Jersey.