Volcanic ash cloud closes La Palma airport; new vent emerges

KRQE News 13
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down Saturday because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week, and scientists said another volcanic vent opened up, exposing islanders to possible new dangers. The intensity of the...

www.krqe.com

