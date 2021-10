Clinton starts its 0-0 season (the start of region play) after a convincing win Friday over Newberry. Jishun Copeland’s 2 TD runs, on the first possession of the 2nd half then again after Newberry fumbled the kickoff, were the clinchers for the Red Devils – those AND the Bryson James short scoring catch with 35 seconds left to play in the 1st half. The game was 14-13 midway through the 2nd quarter and wound up a 41-20 Clinton win.