Education achievers
FRAMINGHAM resident Jackson Trierweiler will compete on EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY'S men's soccer team this fall 2021 season. FRAMINGHAM residents Brady Morgan and Andrew Nagle, HOLLISTON residents Louis Denison and Jacob Maxwell, HUDSON resident Riley Turner, MARLBOROUGH resident Lucas Ragan, NATICK resident David Wright, NORTHBOROUGH residents Devin Montgomery and Troy Montgomery, WAYLAND resident Dylan Derubeis and WESTBOROUGH resident Drew Stanton recently enrolled at NICHOLS COLLEGE in Dudley.www.metrowestdailynews.com
