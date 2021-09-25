A Fall-Like Saturday For The Area -Bill Graul

Saturday’s Forecast High: 69F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 50F…. After a chilly morning, it’s going to be a bit cooler today with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the mid-upper 60s for most, perhaps flirting with 70F at the La Crosse airport. It will also be a bit breezy, with west winds around 5-15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. Mostly clear tonight and not quite as chilly, with lows in the 40s for most… but right around 50F in La Crosse.