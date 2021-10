Every week for New Music Friday there’s a new release that bring us two distinct waves of emotion: The first an immediate intrigue, a fast appreciation for the sounds running through our heads pumped in directly from the speakers; and the second an idea of needing more time, later, alone, intimately, away from the grind of the content game to embrace a deeper listen. Today (September 24), that release comes from SOUNDR, the alt-pop project of Katherine Thomas that drops her new EP MONSTERS IN MY HEAD, led by a haunting damage-pop single called “IT ME”.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO