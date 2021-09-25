CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White needs 'struggle' in his life

Cover picture for the articleJack White gets "scared and confused" if there's no "struggle" in his life. The former White Stripes frontman is passionate about creating "art", and he insisted it was essential for him to set up his Third Man Records company, which as well as a record label, now also includes shops and even a vinyl pressing plant in Detroit.

