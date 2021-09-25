CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Push Kepa Arrizabalaga to the 'Absolute Limit'

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he will push second choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to the 'absolute limit' this season.

Kepa has been in fine form when chosen for Tuchel's side this season, coming off the bench to be the shoot-out hero in the UEFA Super Cup Final against Villarreal.

The Spaniard has played the last two matches for the Blues, against Spurs in the league (keeping a clean sheet) before once again proving to be the deciding factor in a Carabao Cup third round penalty shoot-out win against Aston Villa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRSUF_0c7iWXfu00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester City, Tuchel declared that he will push Kepa to the limit this season.

"We are here to push Kepa to the absolute limit," said Tuchel. "He is fantastic and we are happy to have him."

The Spaniard arrived for a world record fee for a goalkeeper of £72 million back in 2018 but has not had the easiest career in London so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298Wt1_0c7iWXfu00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, he wrote his name in the Chelsea history books as he broke Petr Cech's record for number of penalty saves by a goalkeeper at the club.

The existing record was six penalty saves, including a Champions League final denial but Kepa has now broken this.

What else has Tuchel said about Kepa?

"Kepa is very strong at penalties," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website previously.

"He has good experiences in shoot-outs so we focused on that, and tried our best."

More Chelsea Coverage:

Comments / 0

