The Traverse City Prospects Tournament is always filled with interesting plotlines to follow, no matter which participating team you follow. Of course the host team, the Detroit Red Wings, always aim to put on a good show for the fans while also getting a good look at the future of the franchise. While this year’s tournament was a little less “tournament” and a little more “showcase”, there was still good hockey played, and with that came a lot of information to sift through.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO