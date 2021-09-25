Michigan football game vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Time, TV channel info and more

No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Rutgers (3-0) When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday. Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. Game notes: This is the first Big Ten game for either team this season, and is the final September game for Michigan football before a daunting October. Last season in this game, the Wolverines changed quarterbacks, inserting Cade McNamara, and took three overtimes to escape the Scarlet Knights in New Jersey. Nothing has been the same since for the offense. They're riding high after three blowout home wins vs. inferior opponents. ... The Scarlet Knights have played well in coach Greg Schiano's second year, including a 17-7 win at Syracuse, but enter Ann Arbor as three-touchdown underdogs.