CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan football game vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Time, TV channel info and more

Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Rutgers (3-0) When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday. Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. Game notes: This is the first Big Ten game for either team this season, and is the final September game for Michigan football before a daunting October. Last season in this game, the Wolverines changed quarterbacks, inserting Cade McNamara, and took three overtimes to escape the Scarlet Knights in New Jersey. Nothing has been the same since for the offense. They're riding high after three blowout home wins vs. inferior opponents. ... The Scarlet Knights have played well in coach Greg Schiano's second year, including a 17-7 win at Syracuse, but enter Ann Arbor as three-touchdown underdogs.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company engaged in 'betrayal of democracy'

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
INTERNET
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Scarlet Knights#Tv Channel#American Football#Abc#Wwj Am##Wolverines#The Scarlet Knights#Syracuse#Michigan Live
CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday, the first publicly known case of coronavirus among the high court's justices. Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy