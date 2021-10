INDIANAPOLIS — A family is taking their medical battle to court in Indianapolis to demand that a mother be given a drug that's not approved for the treatment of COVID-19. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Circuit Court by a daughter whose mother is hospitalized at Ascension St. Vincent on 86th Street in Indianapolis. We don't know the patient's condition, but the family's attorney indicated she has been hospitalized for some time with serious symptoms. The lawsuit says a doctor has prescribed ivermectin, but Ascension St. Vincent has refused to provide the unapproved treatment for COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO