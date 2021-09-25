Proctor and Shaw designs London micro-apartment with translucent "sleeping cocoon"

It was the apartment building itself—a grand-looking mansion on the Rue de Braque, in the heart of Paris‘s Le Marais district—that seduced Thomas Fournier. “I found the main courtyard magnificent, with its Louis XVI portal and fluted Doric columns,” he recalls. The complex, called Le Petit Hôtel de Mesmes, was restructured in the early 18th century by the king’s architect, Germain Boffrand. The interior of his 500-square-foot unit, however, told a much different story—one of the 1980s. “No trace of the past had been preserved,” says Fournier. The flooring was laminate, there was carpet upstairs, the kitchen featured melamine countertops, and in the middle of it all was a monumental concrete staircase. Fortunately, Fournier, who founded his own architecture and interior studio in 2020 after working for three and a half years as a project manager for Laura Gonzalez’s agency, saw the glass half full. “It was a great playground for an architect,” he says.
