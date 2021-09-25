Desperation over immigration

When House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik’s (R) campaign team ran an ad on Facebook this month echoing far-right rhetoric about Democrats encouraging immigration to “overthrow our current electorate,” the irony was pretty obvious. “Stefanik” is a surname of Polish origin; whatever blend of ethnicities and origins led to her birth, it’s clear that some of her ancestors were immigrants to the United States who to some extent overthrew some electorate, somewhere, in some way. What’s more Poles, like other Eastern Europeans, were often disparaged as undesirable, a disparagement that continued well into the 20th century in the form of jokes about people of Polish ancestry. Yet here was her campaign, disparaging immigrants as a threat.
