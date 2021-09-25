CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desperation over immigration

By Editorial
Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our nation’s attention is drawn once again to the southern border and scenes of desperation there, emotions collide. As many as 15,000 struggling men, women and children, largely Haitian, arrived in the last week desperately trying to find a way into the United States and out of danger and hardship. This is heartbreaking.

cbslocal.com

Florida, Feds Battle Over Immigration Enforcement

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – An appeals court Friday appeared skeptical of arguments by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office that immigration-enforcement moves by the Biden administration have violated federal law and should be blocked. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held a hearing in the state’s...
Washington Post

The debate over immigration often relies on murky assumptions about the law

When House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik’s (R) campaign team ran an ad on Facebook this month echoing far-right rhetoric about Democrats encouraging immigration to “overthrow our current electorate,” the irony was pretty obvious. “Stefanik” is a surname of Polish origin; whatever blend of ethnicities and origins led to her birth, it’s clear that some of her ancestors were immigrants to the United States who to some extent overthrew some electorate, somewhere, in some way. What’s more Poles, like other Eastern Europeans, were often disparaged as undesirable, a disparagement that continued well into the 20th century in the form of jokes about people of Polish ancestry. Yet here was her campaign, disparaging immigrants as a threat.
UPI News

Homeland security issues new immigration enforcement guidelines

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday issued new directives to immigration officials ordering them to prioritize enforcement resources on those who pose a threat to "America's well-being." The new guidelines direct officials to use discretion when deciding if an undocumented migrant should be detained in...
El Paso Times

Analysis: How Haitian migrants ouster from South Texas border adds to 'mosaic of tragedies'

I met O., his wife, newborn baby boy, and two daughters at a welcome center managed by Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition in Del Rio, Texas, one day in mid-September. O. had studied economics at the State University in Haiti, in the same college where I studied law before practicing journalism. Like thousands of Haitians with few job prospects at home, he sought work in South America at a time when Brazil, Argentina and Chile had plenty of jobs and were offering visas, too.
