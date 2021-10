MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At a time when more kids are getting sick, there are fewer pediatric hospital beds available to treat them. “It has been a long and draining ultramarathon for us,” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association. Koranne says staffing is just one piece contributing to limited pediatric beds in the state. “They are tight. It’s because we’re seeing high medical volumes, we are seeing, you know, viruses in our community,” Koranne said. M Health Fairview notes respiratory illnesses, winter viruses like RSV, and mental health crises as factors that are keeping its system extremely busy. Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO