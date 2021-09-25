Kanvaslight Updates Illumination
Kanvaslight promises to change how boaters light up decks and cockpits. Since the arrival of LEDs we have had to update our knowledge about lights and lighting solutions more frequently. Robust, waterproof, compact, lightweight, and cool to the touch are par for the course when we buy something as mundane as a flashlight or upgrade the running lights on a boat or a trailer. How about adding a source of light to the fabric of your cockpit bimini or awning? Guardtex, a company started in Brittany, in northwest France, and recently expanded to the U.S., promises exactly that: to upgrade the lighting in the cockpit with some suave illumination.www.proboat.com
