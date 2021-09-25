Kanvaslight Updates Illumination

A new ocean research vessel will run on “green” methanol (meaning CO2-neutral), replacing the 30m (98.4‘) research cutter Uthörn, launched in 1982. The keel for the new 35m (114.8‘) vessel of the same name was recently laid at the Fassmer shipyard in Berne, Lower Saxony, Germany. To be operated by the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), she is scheduled to go into service in October 2022. Built with 14.45 million euros ($17.23 million) financial support from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the vessel will carry a five-person crew and four researchers for as many as five days at sea, covering up to 1,200 nautical miles. For day cruises, the Uthörn accommodates up to 25 students and instructors. The new research cutter will be equipped with dry and wet labs, two derrick booms for handling nets and water samplers, a multifrequency fish echo sounder for finding and identifying schools of fish, and an antiroll (Frahm) tank to smooth motion in cross seas. The ship will also have an EM2040 multibeam echo sounder (MBES) from Kongsberg, an SES-2000 sediment profiling sonar (SPS) from Innomar, and an acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP) from Teledyne Marine (300 kHz and 600 kHz) with a depth range from 0.6m to 150m. (2′ to 492‘).

