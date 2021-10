The Taliban shot dead four people who they claimed were kidnappers and hung their bodies in public in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat in a brutal display on Saturday.Residents said the four bodies were brought to the city square in Herat. One was hung using a crane, while the other three were taken to other squares in the city to be displayed.A local pharmacy owner, Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, told Associated Press that the Taliban announced in the public square that the men were killed by the police for taking part in a kidnapping.Local officials reiterated this. They alleged that...

