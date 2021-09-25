CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man seriously injured after crashing his seated scooter into a parked car in Clairemont (Clairemont, CA)

Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

On Friday, a man riding a seated scooter was sent to the hospital after he lost control and collided with a parked car in Clairemont.

As per the initial information, the incident took place at about 1:45 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the man, 48, was heading south on the 4600 block of Pocahontas Avenue.

September 25, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

