Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.