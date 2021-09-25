CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fighting Back Against Big Tech: Freedom Phones and Cryptocurrency

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Sean and Rachel invite Erik Finman, the world’s youngest Bitcoin millionaire and founder of Freedom Phone, to The Kitchen Table. Finman discusses how he turned a one-thousand-dollar gift from his grandmother into millions, as well as his advice for new crypto investors. Plus, he reveals why he made the Freedom Phone, and how he hopes to use it to fight big tech’s censorship war on conservatives.

