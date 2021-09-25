CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasan Minhaj thought Jennifer Aniston didn't like him when they worked together on 'The Morning Show'

By Lindsay Dodgson
Hasan Minhaj was worried that Jennifer Aniston didn't like him while filming a scene for "The Morning Show."

  Jennifer Aniston and Hasan Minhaj are costars on Apple TV's "The Morning Show."
  After a "really intense scene" with Aniston, Minhaj thought she didn't like him.
  Minhaj told E! News he thought to himself: "Does Rachel from 'Friends' not like me?"
After a "really intense scene" on "The Morning Show," Hasan Minhaj was worried that Jennifer Aniston didn't like him.

Minhaj told E! News that when he and Aniston filmed a "really intense scene" for the Apple TV show - a drama series that captures what goes on behind the scenes on early morning television - he was taken aback by Aniston's acting.

"It was the second day I was on set, and I had to do this really intense scene where Eric and Alex Levy go head-to-head and Alex does not like Eric and it was really, really intense," Minhaj told E! News . "While we were filming the scene, she's such a good actress, there was part of me that was like, 'Does Rachel from 'Friends' not like me?'"

He added that as soon as the cameras stopped rolling, everything was fine.

"And then as soon as they hit cut she was like, 'Honey, you were great. You did awesome,'" Minhaj said. "And I was like, 'Oh, thank god. But we're good right?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, we're fine.'"

Minhaj said what he loves most about the show is the "hot-button issues" it covers, and how it navigates topics such as gender and power dynamics in the workplace, cancel culture, and racism in America.

"I really love the way all of that stuff is tackled on the show, so I can't wait for people to dive into that," he said. "And I think one of the things that the show does so well is it really flushes out those themes in a wide variety of characters which is wonderful."

