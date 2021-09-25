Local Mount Pulaski residents support economic endeavors

It’s painful to admit, but my little hometown, Armington, Illinois, population a bit more than 350, has dried up. No, I’m not talking about the good people who still live there. It’s a typical Midwestern village where neighbors know their neighbors and will go out of their way to render good deeds for each other. When I say “dried up,” I’m referring to the town’s commerce, especially the retail sector, which has all but disappeared.