After soaring with Narragansett cross country, Jeleniewski still flying high as US Navy flight instructor

The name Whitney Jeleniewski contains 18 letters, ironically the same number that the three-sport athlete received during her days as a runner at Narragansett. Beginning her cross-country career as a seventh-grader in the fall of 1991, she received a varsity letter after that season. It would be the first of a record 18 she received as she became the first female in Warrior history to win a varsity letter every season from seventh through 12th grade.