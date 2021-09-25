CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Hanceville hosting Kids’ Night Out

By Staff report
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 8 days ago
Mariska Edwards of Hanceville pauses at the face painting table Friday at Hanceville’s Kids’ Night Out. BENJAMIN BULLARD | THE CULLMAN TIMES

Tonight marks the return of an annual back-to-school tradition, as students and parents from across Cullman County are invited to Hanceville’s C.W. Day Park for this year’s Kids’ Night Out event.

Held each year at the end of summer, Night Out events nationwide are a way to show students that the community is behind them as they return to class.

In Hanceville, the event has long incorporated local law enforcement and first responders, who roll out the welcome mat with a hands-on opportunity to bring kids up close with the fire engines, helicopters, police vehicles and other resources that help keep their communities safe.

The event is free and includes light refreshments, donated by local organizations, for everyone in attendance. In the classroom, Hanceville students also receive back-to-school supply bags as part of the event’s back-to-school theme.

Kids’ Night Out is set to run from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. this evening at C.W. Day Park in Hanceville. There is no charge for admission, and the event welcomes students and parents from all local schools.

Media Account for The Cullman Times

