CROMWELL — Town Councilman James Demetriades was honored Friday as Cromwell Democrat of the Year during a ceremony at Cafe Fiore on Berlin Road. “Being involved in local politics is all about giving back to your community and I believe that my actions have done just that,” Demetriades said in an email. He was 23 when he first ran for council in 2017 while a law student still living with his parents.