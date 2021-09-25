CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok, the times they are a changin'

By Eric Young
Huron Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've had a lot of songs stuck in my head lately. Or, to be more specific, parts of songs. Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh (Duh) I understood the assignment (Duh) I know it's stupid. But it won't go away. And if you have used the social media app TikTok, you might be in the same boat as me.

UC Daily Campus

Art, TikTok, and organizing

I think we all know that TikTok and other social media are not good for us, but it’s hard to step away. Recognizing we’re living in a time where – well, a lot needs to change – social media can help spread art and information. However, the primary objective of social media (and TikTok in particular) is to simply hold your attention. Though a thriving space of revolutionary organizing and art exists on the app, real change can only happen if we work outside of it.
crossroadstoday.com

Dolly Parton joins TikTok

Dolly Parton has joined TikTok. The 75-year-old country legend shared a motivational message for her fans when she made her debut on the video-sharing app on Sunday (26.09.21). Wearing a bright yellow top with matching blue and yellow flared trousers, the ‘9 to 5’ singer said in her first clip:...
nique.net

“Devious Licks” TikTok trend

Senior pranks and kids stealing stuff from school is not anything new, but how far is too far? Due to a recent trend on TikTok known as “Devious Licks”, also referred to as “Diabolical Licks’’ and “Dastardly Licks,” kids are being encouraged to steal anything from soap dispensers to fire alarms to even full teachers desks from their respective schools to participate in the viral trend.
Megan Thee Stallion
Bruno Mars
Daily Collegian

TikTok is revolutionizing the music industry

TikTok has become an influential platform for all industries since launching in 2017. The revolutionary app has more than 2 billion downloads on the Apple App Store, the most ever, and over 600 million active users worldwide. It should be no surprise TikTok is a hub for small creators trying to make it big in the entertainment industry. The app can launch an artist’s career with one viral video. TikTok has shifted the scales and made access to the music industry more accessible forsmall creators.
Crain's Chicago Business

The two faces of TikTok

TikTok videos can be like striking gold for a small-business owner. Or not. Some videos send waves of customers to a store, but others might not send any. The wide fluctuations have small businesses around Chicago grappling with how to manage a powerful but fickle new advertising channel. Should they add staff and resources to handle the business generated by a popular video, or sit tight and protect themselves against the downside of a flop?
thepaypers.com

Square partners with TikTok

Square and TikTok have announced a new integration that will make it easy for sellers of all types and sizes to reach new customers. Square x TikTok enables sellers to send fans directly from TikTok videos, ads, and shopping tabs on their profiles to products available in their existing Square Online store, providing a streamlined shopping experience that retains the look and feel of their personal brand.
Food Network

A TikToker Tasted Indian Food for the First Time – And the Viral Video Is the Most Wholesome Thing You’ll Watch All Day

Indian food test… is it a HIT or a MISS?!😁🤣 #indian #indianfood #lingandlamb #food #fypシ #couple. By now we’ve all seen at least one video of a baby trying a lemon for the first time, but have you ever watched a grown man taste his first bite of Indian food? If you’re familiar with social media stars Ling and Lamb, the answer to that question is probably yes.
srdtf.org

TikTok is getting into NFTs with TikTok Top Moments

Because no peace can be found in the age of man, TikTok has decided to partner with select creators, celebrities, and online entities like Lil Nas X, Bella Poarch, and Grimes to release a collection of non-fungible tokens. These TikTok Top Moments, as the company is calling them, are inspired by six “culturally significant” TikTok videos in the form of one-of-one NFTs. TikTok plans to auction them alongside a selection of limited edition NFTs it’ll sell weekly throughout October.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
