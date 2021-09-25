Alert: Witness says Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan

The Taliban shot four people Saturday they allege took part in a kidnapping, then hung their bodies and displayed them publicly throughout the city of Herat. Taliban officials told the Associated Press that the four suspects attempted to kidnap a father and son, with forces killing the suspects in a gunfight. Police said a Taliban fighter and a civilian were also killed in the exchange. The move signals a return to the Taliban’s tortuous ways. One of their top leaders in charge of its enforcement of Islamic law told the AP that the group would revive its brutal policy of executions and amputations, many of which used to be done publicly.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO