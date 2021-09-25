CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A blustery & cool start to the weekend

By Meteorologist Justin Stienbrinck
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur weekend arrives on a cooler note, with Saturday highs expected to stall in the mid-60s this afternoon, behind a cold front that brought us the Friday evening rain. In addition to the cool temperatures, blustery west winds will top 20 miles per hour at times. Sunday is now trending...

