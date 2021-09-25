CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identified 21-year-old Braulio Pioquinto who died two days after crash; driver arrested on DUI (San Diego, CA)

On Thursday, authorities confirmed that 21-year-old Braulio Pioquinto, of Poway, succumbed to his injuries two days after the crash in North County.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at around 3 p.m. Tuesday on El Camino Real north of Cristianitos Road, which is a slice of unincorporated San Diego County land near the border with Orange County.

September 25, 2021

